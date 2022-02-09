Candace Owens Chided For 'Remarkable' Position On Truth

By Jeff Montgomery (February 9, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- Two news media outlets told Delaware's top court on Wednesday that conservative commentator Candace Owens had "remarkably" argued that truth was irrelevant to her attempts to revive a suit seeking damages for loss of Facebook posting rights after fact-checkers flagged controversial, false coronavirus claims in early 2020. USA Today and Lead Stories LLC argued that Owens' conduct had everything to do with free speech and the First Amendment, despite her claims that the suit and appeal were focused entirely on the news sites' allegedly conflicted fact-check reports and motives, giving rise to allegations that they tortuously interfered with Owens' Facebook rights,...

