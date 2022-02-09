FDIC Promotes New GC, Others After McWilliams' Departure

By Katryna Perera (February 9, 2022, 4:33 PM EST) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has promoted a new general counsel and two other senior staffers in the latest makeover for the agency following the departure of its Trump-appointed chairman Feb. 4. The agency announced the board's approval of a new general counsel, chief of staff and chief operating officer on Wednesday, just days after Jelena McWilliams officially stepped down as FDIC chairman. Martin Gruenberg, a former FDIC chairman and current member of its board, was sworn in as acting chairman on Saturday. According to a press release from the agency on Wednesday, Kymberly Copa will serve as the agency's chief of staff, Daniel Bendler...

