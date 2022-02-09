SEC Proposal Would Require Greater Private-Fund Disclosure

By Tom Zanki (February 9, 2022, 3:32 PM EST) -- A divided U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed rules seeking to increase disclosure and mitigate conflicts involving private funds, a move the majority said is needed to boost accountability in the vast world of private capital. The proposal was one of two submitted for public comment Wednesday by the SEC, which also proposed requiring fund advisers to boost their cybersecurity preparedness. The first proposal would amend Investment Advisers Act of 1940 rules by requiring that private fund advisers provide investors with quarterly disclosures detailing certain information about fund fees, expenses and performance. The proposal would also bar private fund...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS