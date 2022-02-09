Squire Patton Adds 2 White Collar Attys In NY, Cleveland

By Matt Perez (February 9, 2022, 1:44 PM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs has boosted its global government investigations and white collar practice with the addition of a former assistant U.S. attorney as a principal and an ex-Flannery Georgalis LLC attorney as of counsel, the firm announced Wednesday. David Lizmi, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, joins the firm as a principal in its New York office, while Ally Rich moves over from Flannery Georgalis as of counsel in its Cleveland office. The firm's government investigations and white collar practice handles multilateral government regulation and sanctions matters, including civil and criminal actions. "Our team remains...

