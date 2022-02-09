Health System Can't Send Virus Coverage Suit To State Court

By Eli Flesch (February 9, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- A Montana health system seeking coverage for its pandemic losses under a $650 million policy can't take its suit back to state court, a federal judge found, saying the system's Zurich insurer had a right to bring the suit to federal court. U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters said Tuesday that language in Billings Clinic's policy with American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. required only that coverage disputes be heard in a court in the U.S. — making no distinction for federal or state courts. Judge Watters' decision rested partly on the findings of a magistrate judge who said the forum...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS