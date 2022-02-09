Greenberg Traurig Adds Shareholders To LA Corporate Group

By Jack Rodgers (February 9, 2022, 4:24 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has added two shareholders to its corporate practice in Los Angeles, the firm announced on Wednesday. Emily Stephens and Ron Grace join the firm from Vinson & Elkins LLP and Nossaman LLP, respectively, according to their LinkedIn profiles. Stephens moves to the firm after starting with V&E in November 2020, and Grace joins after 20 years with Nossaman, according to their LinkedIn profiles. Both will join the firm as shareholders in the firm's corporate practice, according to the firm's release. Grace, additionally, will join the firm's health care and FDA practice, the firm said. Grace will work to...

