Legal Tech Co. Intapp Adds Inovalon GC To Its Board

By Steven Lerner (February 9, 2022, 3:43 PM EST) -- Professional services software company Intapp Inc. has recruited the general counsel of health care tech company Inovalon to join its board of directors. Beverly R. Allen was appointed to Intapp's board of directors on Feb. 3 and will serve as a Class II director whose term will expire at the company's 2022 annual stockholders meeting, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. Intapp's board has not yet determined which committees, if any, Allen will serve on. The announcement was released Wednesday morning, hours before Intapp was scheduled to announce its fiscal second-quarter financial results. In her...

