CFPB Data Tracking Could Raise Lenders' Regulatory Risk

By Alok Khare and Anita Agarwal (February 11, 2022, 4:04 PM EST) -- In December 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a supervisory highlights report that noted several violations related to fair lending and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act by mortgage lenders. The report noted that lenders discriminated against African American and female borrowers in the granting of pricing exceptions, compared to non-Hispanic white and male borrowers. It also found that lenders improperly considered small-business applicants' religion in their credit decisions.[1] The CFPB's new director, Rohit Chopra, has prioritized lending discrimination and a fair housing market free of traditional redlining, as well as new digital and algorithmic redlining, as part of a broader...

