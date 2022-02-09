Goodwin-Led Starburst Data Valued At $3.35B After Series D

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 9, 2022, 5:03 PM EST) -- Starburst Data Inc., guided by Goodwin Procter LLP, said Wednesday that it tripled its valuation at $3.35 billion after its Series D funding round, which was led by New York hedge fund Alkeon Capital. CEO and Starburst co-founder Justin Borgman said in a statement to Law360 that with the $250 million in funding, the company's main focus will be to continue to invest in its cloud product Starburst Galaxy because it views software as a service as its main future revenue driver. "Today's financing is an exciting validation of Starburst's role ushering in a new era for data analytics," said Borgman....

