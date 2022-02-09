Hertz Can't Seal Most Police Report Info In Ch. 11 Case

By Vince Sullivan (February 9, 2022, 6:32 PM EST) -- The Hertz bankruptcy estate must make public certain information about the number of police reports it filed against its car rental customers after a Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday the company couldn't seal the data because it wasn't commercially sensitive. During a videoconference hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath said Hertz must remove redactions on publicly filed documents to reveal the total number of calls to its customer service call center, the total number of car rental transactions completed, the total number of police reports filed against its customers and the number of police reports that arose from theft allegations against...

