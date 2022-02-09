Hospital Says Insurer's Settlement Suit Belongs In State Court

By Hope Patti (February 9, 2022, 5:32 PM EST) -- A Honolulu-based nonprofit medical center argued that an insurer's suit seeking reimbursement for payments made to settle underlying sexual abuse claims should be dismissed, saying a Hawaii federal court is not the correct forum for insurance-related issues. St. Francis Medical Center said in a motion to dismiss Tuesday that the court should decline jurisdiction over Argonaut Insurance Co.'s declaratory relief claims, stating that the issues have already been litigated and should be handled in state court where there are pending parallel cases. "The applicable authorities establish that the optional assertion of jurisdiction in this matter should be declined, and Argonaut should be obliged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS