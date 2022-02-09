UBS Loses Challenge To Jurisdiction in $495M Margin Suit

By Silvia Martelli (February 9, 2022, 5:25 PM GMT) -- Swiss lender UBS lost its attempt on Wednesday to escape a $495 million lawsuit brought by a Chinese tycoon over a failed investment in a major brokerage, as a court ruled that England has jurisdiction over harm that allegedly occurred in London. High Court Judge Sara Cockerill rejected the investment bank's challenge over jurisdiction in a lawsuit brought by Guo Wengui, a wealthy businessman seeking to recover losses he allegedly suffered after UBS AG called in a margin loan. The court found that England has jurisdiction over the case as London is "the place where the harmful event occurred." Judge Cockerill pointed...

