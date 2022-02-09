Asylum Groups Say DC Ruling Dooms Work Permit Rule

By Grace Dixon (February 9, 2022, 9:55 PM EST) -- Immigration advocacy groups told a Maryland federal judge that a D.C. court ruling vindicated their argument that the acting head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security lacked the authority to issue restrictions on work permits for asylum-seekers. The groups highlighted a D.C. federal judge's Tuesday finding that acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf had no authority to repeal a 30-day timeline for processing asylum-seekers' work authorization requests because the Trump administration shuffled the agency's order of succession when appointing Wolf and his predecessor Kevin McAleenan. This ruling bolsters their own challenge to the same 30-day timeline repeal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS