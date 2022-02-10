Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3M Wants High Court Look At Surgical Blanket Expert Ruling

By Mike Curley (February 10, 2022, 4:04 PM EST) -- 3M Co. and its subsidiary are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review an Eighth Circuit opinion allowing expert testimony in a suit alleging its surgical warming blankets cause infections, saying the circuit court "subverted" the district court's gatekeeping duties by applying a lax standard of admissibility.

In the petition, filed by 3M and Arizant Healthcare Inc. on Monday, the companies argued if it's allowed to stand, the Eighth Circuit's ruling in George Amador's suit will not only allow the more than 5,000 cases in multidistrict litigation about the blankets to go forward on faulty expert testimony, but open the door...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!