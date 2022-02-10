3M Wants High Court Look At Surgical Blanket Expert Ruling

By Mike Curley (February 10, 2022, 4:04 PM EST) -- 3M Co. and its subsidiary are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review an Eighth Circuit opinion allowing expert testimony in a suit alleging its surgical warming blankets cause infections, saying the circuit court "subverted" the district court's gatekeeping duties by applying a lax standard of admissibility. In the petition, filed by 3M and Arizant Healthcare Inc. on Monday, the companies argued if it's allowed to stand, the Eighth Circuit's ruling in George Amador's suit will not only allow the more than 5,000 cases in multidistrict litigation about the blankets to go forward on faulty expert testimony, but open the door...

