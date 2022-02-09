Chicago EMT Says He Was Punished For Talking In FAA Probe

By Lauraann Wood (February 9, 2022, 11:38 PM EST) -- A Chicago firefighter and EMT working at O'Hare International Airport has launched a state court whistleblower suit against the city, claiming fire department officials paid him improperly and prevented his job transfer because he alerted federal aviation officials to falsified training records. Plaintiff Robert Simpson claimed Monday that fire department supervisors unlawfully refused to promptly correct an issue with his pay and prevented him from transferring units at the airport because he spoke up when the Federal Aviation Administration was investigating whether uncertified personnel had been working on aircraft rescue and firefighting, or ARFF, rigs. Simpson "reasonably believed that his participation...

