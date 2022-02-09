Suit Says Aetna's Fertility Treatment Policy Is Discriminatory

By Craig Clough (February 9, 2022, 5:10 PM EST) -- A woman hit Aetna with a putative class action in Connecticut federal court Wednesday, alleging the insurer discriminates by forcing non-heterosexual patients to pay out-of-pocket for fertility treatments while not forcing heterosexual women to do so because it labels them "infertile" if they can't conceive naturally. Tara Kulwicki, 40, identifies as a homosexual woman and sued Aetna Inc. and Aetna Life Insurance Company. According to the suit, she works as a registered labor and delivery nurse at Wellstar Cobb Hospital outside Atlanta and is enrolled in the Wellstar Employee Medical Plan. The plan issued and administered by her insurer "discriminates on...

