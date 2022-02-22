Renewable Energy Maker Sues Iberdrola Unit After £702M Deal

By Silvia Martelli (February 22, 2022, 5:51 PM GMT) -- Drax has sued a subsidiary of Spanish energy giant Iberdrola SA for allegedly failing to correctly transfer some rights to a Kent power project in the renewable energy producer's £702 million ($953 million) deal for a hydroelectric and gas portfolio. Drax Smart Generation Holdco Ltd. has accused Scottish Power Retail Holdings Ltd. in a High Court claim — filed on Feb. 8 and now made public — of breaching the terms of the 2018 deal. Drax is seeking to force the Iberdrola unit to indemnify it under the sale agreement for costs it racked up trying to exercise an option for the Damhead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS