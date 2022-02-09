Trade Group Assails Low Subsidy Duties On Chinese Lifts

By Jennifer Doherty (February 9, 2022, 10:08 PM EST) -- Manufacturers challenged the U.S. Department of Commerce over a 2021 investigation from which two Chinese exporters emerged with relatively low duties on their mobile access equipment despite allegedly failing to prove they didn't use an opaque subsidy program. The Coalition of American Manufacturers of Mobile Access Equipment, the same group that petitioned Commerce to look into imports of electric lifts and other tools used to elevate people and goods in industrial settings last year, challenged the final countervailing duties assigned to Lingong Group Jinan Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd., or LGMG, and Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co. Ltd. in its Tuesday complaint....

