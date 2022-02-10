Farmers Wants Out Of Consumer Data Breach Suit

By Hope Patti (February 10, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- A proposed class action against Farmers Group Inc. alleging that a data breach in 2021 exposed policyholders' personal information should be dismissed, the insurer told a Nevada federal court, saying the complaint failed to show any concrete harm. Farmers said in a motion to dismiss Tuesday that Ronald Stallone lacked Article III standing, arguing that the potential threat of future harm does not constitute an "injury in fact" because his allegedly exposed driver's license number and address are not sensitive information. "Under binding Ninth Circuit precedent, a data-breach plaintiff can establish an injury in fact based on potential future harm only...

