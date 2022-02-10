GAO Says CMS Improperly Combined $27M Contract Bids

By Daniel Wilson (February 10, 2022, 6:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has sustained a pair of protests over a $26.8 million Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services identity management order, saying CMS improperly considered a combined proposal made by two different "configurations" of a vendor. CMS, as part of corrective action, effectively combined aspects of a revised bid from OmniFed LLC with part of an earlier bid by a team led by OmniFed that the agency had eliminated from competition, the GAO found in its Feb. 7 decision, released Wednesday. "In implementing its corrective action, the agency failed to address fully the original error it was attempting...

