Coal Co. Can't Escape Black Lung Benefits To Ex-Miner

By Mike Curley (February 10, 2022, 1:05 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit has backed an award of black lung benefits to a former miner who worked for Consolidation Coal Co., finding that an administration law judge was within his rights to credit the worker's experts over the coal company's on the question of whether coal mining or cigarette smoke caused his illness. In an unpublished opinion filed Wednesday, the panel majority affirmed that Terry L. Shipley can get benefits under the Black Lung Benefits Act, based on a preamble to the 2000 amendments to the act that explained that many measurements can't tell the difference between lung damage from coal...

