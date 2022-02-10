Swiss May End Credit Offsetting India's Treaty Snub

By Kevin Pinner (February 10, 2022, 3:58 PM EST) -- Switzerland may stop offering a credit to some taxpayers with India-sourced income starting next Jan. 1 if India keeps rejecting Swiss claims to benefits offered in other Indian treaties, a Swiss finance ministry official confirmed to Law360. Switzerland is in a dispute with India over rates in tax treaties between the two countries. The Swiss claim they are being treated unfairly. (Photo by Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images) Since August, the Swiss competent authority has allowed qualifying taxpayers to offset India's denial of lower rates claimed by the Swiss with a credit, Mario Tuor, head of communications at the State Secretariat for International Finance, said Tuesday. The...

