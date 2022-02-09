Enviro Groups Accuse Plastics Co. Of Polluting Calif. Creek

By Morgan Conley (February 9, 2022, 8:30 PM EST) -- Two environmental groups sued the owner of a plastics manufacturing facility in California federal court, alleging small plastic pellets and other pollutants are escaping from the facility and getting into a nearby creek in violation of the Clean Water Act. Coastal Environmental Rights Foundation and San Diego Coastkeeper sued Pretium Packaging LLC Tuesday alleging a facility it owns north of San Diego has violated its discharge permits and federal law by allowing plastic pellets used in plastic manufacturing, known as nurdles, to get into a local creek via stormwater runoff. The groups additionally allege that the facility "frequently discharges high concentrations...

