Messner Reeves Expands In Phoenix With Employment Team

By Sarah Martinson (February 11, 2022, 2:29 PM EST) -- Denver-based firm Messner Reeves LLP said it has continued expanding its Phoenix office, launched in 2020, with the addition of an employment law team, including three partners, from local midsize firm Gammage & Burnham PLC. Partners Julie Pace, David Selden and Heidi Nunn-Gilman are joined by two other attorneys, three paralegals and three legal assistants from Gammage & Burnham, according to Messner Reeves. Pace said in a statement Wednesday that Messner Reeves has a "remarkable entrepreneurial spirit, national reach and collaborative foundation" and is a "perfect match." "The breadth and depth of the talent pool dedicated to responsive service and creative...

