Fox Rothschild Adds 5 Litigation Partners In Pittsburgh

By James Boyle (February 10, 2022, 3:41 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has expanded its commercial litigation practice in Pittsburgh with the addition of a five-person team from McGuireWoods LLP, the firm has announced. Matthew D. Monsour, Jennifer B. Dempsey, Rachael L. Dizard, Brett L. Huston and Kate L. Stoy joined Fox Rothschild's litigation practice as partners in the Pittsburgh office. The group, led by Monsour, specializes in the transportation, financial services and tech industries and representing clients in relationships with independent contractors. "We're excited to join Fox Rothschild's Pittsburgh office," Monsour said in a statement on Wednesday. "Fox Rothschild's national platform, commitment to top-tier client service, and emphasis on...

