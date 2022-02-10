Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Denies DOJ Quick Win In Hemp Forfeiture Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (February 10, 2022, 3:47 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge has denied the U.S. Department of Justice an early win in its civil forfeiture case against a hemp distributor that it alleges knew a seized shipment was incorrectly documented, finding that judgment on the pleadings would be premature at this point.

In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney denied the government's motion for judgment on the pleadings against Oregon-based hemp firm We CBD LLC, pointing out that the parties adamantly dispute whether probable cause existed for the November 2020 seizure of hemp at a North Carolina airport. The judge also noted that We...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!