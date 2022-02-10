Judge Denies DOJ Quick Win In Hemp Forfeiture Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (February 10, 2022, 3:47 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge has denied the U.S. Department of Justice an early win in its civil forfeiture case against a hemp distributor that it alleges knew a seized shipment was incorrectly documented, finding that judgment on the pleadings would be premature at this point. In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney denied the government's motion for judgment on the pleadings against Oregon-based hemp firm We CBD LLC, pointing out that the parties adamantly dispute whether probable cause existed for the November 2020 seizure of hemp at a North Carolina airport. The judge also noted that We...

