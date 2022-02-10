13 Youths Say Va. Flouting Public Trust Precept In Climate Suit

By Clark Mindock (February 10, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- Thirteen young people say Virginia's historic and ongoing permitting of fossil fuel infrastructure is contributing to the climate crisis, and has threatened to deprive them of fundamental and inalienable constitutional rights. In a suit filed Wednesday, the 13 young people — all between the ages of 10 and 19 — claimed Virginia has an obligation under the public trust doctrine to hold and protect public lands for the benefit of the public, but has continued to allow for the exploration for fossil fuels and approvals for the infrastructure in the state despite the clear dangers of that development. The youths said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS