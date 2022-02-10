Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boston Hospitals Say Vax Rule Must Survive 1st Circ. Review

By Rachel Scharf (February 10, 2022, 1:56 PM EST) -- Massachusetts General Hospital and its sister facilities urged the First Circuit on Wednesday to uphold their COVID-19 vaccine mandate, citing court rulings from around the country allowing jab requirements for health care workers and other private employees.

Mass General Brigham Inc., the Boston health care network that includes Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital and other facilities, said the First Circuit should reject an appeal from hundreds of employees who were fired after refusing the coronavirus vaccine.

The workers have challenged a Boston federal judge's refusal this fall to block the vaccine mandate, arguing Mass General Brigham hasn't given a...

