Split 5th Circ. Won't Stay Block Of Fed. Worker Vax Mandate

By Dave Simpson (February 9, 2022, 11:15 PM EST) -- A split Fifth Circuit panel Wednesday declined the government's request to stay, pending its appeal, a Texas federal judge's injunction of the enforcement of President Joe Biden's mandate requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a 2-1 vote, the panel majority expedited the appeal's schedule but did not explain its decision to deny the request for a stay. The dissenting judge, U.S. Circuit Judge Stephen A. Higginson, however, issued 10 pages as to why he disagreed with the majority. "Though a dozen district courts have rejected requests to enjoin this order, a single district judge in the Southern...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS