The Term: Tensions Rise Over Alabama Voting Rights

Law360 (February 10, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- This week on The Term, the hosts discuss frustrations forming within the Supreme Court over the shadow docket in a Voting Rights Act decision Monday that one justice called a "disservice to Black Alabamians." Plus, Justice Sonia Sotomayor says judicial philosophies have become too politicized. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. Jimmy and Natalie kick off this week's episode by analyzing Justice Sotomayor's virtual remarks Wednesday to...

