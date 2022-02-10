Ireland To Revamp Personal Injury Body In Insurance Reform

By Martin Croucher (February 10, 2022, 3:04 PM GMT) -- The government of Ireland has floated plans to bolster a public body for assessing the value of personal injury claims, in an effort to cut litigation costs for insurers and drive down the cost of cover for policyholders. The proposed changes would mean that more claims would be processed through the country's Personal Injuries Assessment Board than through the courts, the Department for Enterprise, Trade and Employment said on Wednesday. The government has proposed a series of amendments to the 2003 Personal Injuries Assessment Board Act, which would allow the body to process a much wider range of complex claims, including those...

