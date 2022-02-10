Pension Fund's Liquidators Press Bribery Claims

By Christopher Crosby (February 10, 2022, 6:50 PM GMT) -- Counsel for liquidators pursuing allegedly misappropriated pension savings told a London judge Thursday there's no need for trial on whether an investment manager took bribes as there's no "universe" in which he didn't divert millions of pounds. Justin Higgo QC, counsel for liquidators of Trafalgar Multi Asset Trading Ltd., told a High Court judge at a hearing that James Hadley accepted bribes as part of an elaborate scheme to unlawfully pocket consumers' retirement investments. Liquidators are seeking summary judgment against Hadley and more than a dozen others, alleging they transferred £5.6 million ($7.6 million) of pension investments into sham companies under...

