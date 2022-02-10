PPE Maker Loses Bid To Quickly Collect In $23M Contract Suit

By Silvia Martelli (February 10, 2022, 5:34 PM GMT) -- A court refused on Thursday to allow a personal protection equipment manufacturer to quickly recover $23 million allegedly owed by a logistics firm in outstanding payments for the supply of face masks during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Joanne Wicks, sitting as a deputy judge at the High Court in London, said that Advanced Multi-technology For Medical Industry cannot be granted summary judgment in its suit against Uniserve Ltd. because the logistics company is likely to be able to succeed in its fight against the allegations. Advanced, a Japanese producer of medical supplies, said that Uniserve owes it $23 million for...

