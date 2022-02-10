ACE Insurance Says USCIS Delays Imperil Canadian VP's Visa

By Matthew Santoni (February 10, 2022, 3:21 PM EST) -- ACE American Insurance Co. filed a federal lawsuit to try and force U.S. Customs and Immigration Services to process a Canadian-native vice president's application for permanent status in the U.S., after the agency allegedly sat on the paperwork for more than two years. ACE executive Ana Robic, her husband Robert Feuerstake and their two children had applied for lawful permanent residency in the U.S. in December 2019, but aside from getting extensions on their visas until April 2022 and fulfilling a request for more records, they have not heard from USCIS about the approval or denial of their applications, the lawsuit...

