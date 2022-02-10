Consumers Fast-Tracked To Join Leigh Day's Dieselgate Case

By Christopher Crosby (February 10, 2022, 6:08 PM GMT) -- A London court said on Thursday that more consumers could join a proposed class action against Mercedes and Daimler for allegedly cheating in emissions tests without getting written permission from other litigants, a ruling that potentially creates a split in the lower court. High Court judges have allowed Leigh Day to add two more claimants to join the lawsuit against Mercedes and Daimler over the "Dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal. (iStock.com/franz12) Judges Simon Picken and James Dingemans allowed Leigh Day solicitors to add two more claimants to join their High Court lawsuit against the automakers in connection with the "Dieselgate" emissions' cheating...

