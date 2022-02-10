Life Sciences SPAC Pulls Plans For $200M IPO

By McCord Pagan (February 10, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- Life sciences-focused special-purpose acquisition company HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. II on Thursday told regulators it was withdrawing plans for a $200 million initial public offering, a move that adds to a spate of recent withdrawals as the SPAC market slows down. The company, which first laid out plans for an IPO in March 2021, said it's withdrawing its filing as it's not planning to pursue an offering and asked that its fees be credited for future use, according to a document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SPAC is sponsored by an affiliate of life sciences-focused growth equity...

