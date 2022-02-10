Colleges' Virus Coverage Suit Is Staying In Wash.

By Ben Zigterman (February 10, 2022, 7:12 PM EST) -- A group of 60 colleges and universities can continue with their COVID-19 coverage suit in Washington state after a judge stopped insurers' attempt to move it to Illinois. The colleges had claimed $1.2 billion in covered losses from a decline in revenue from traditional sources, including tuition, sporting events, campus retail stores and food services. (iStock) Some of the insurers had filed a competing lawsuit in Illinois state court, but Judge Garold E. Johnson said Monday that the Washington suit was filed earlier and involves the same issues and parties. "Any decision by this court as to the meaning of the policies...

