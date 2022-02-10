Foreign Spouses May Work With Feds' Approval At Border

By Alyssa Aquino (February 10, 2022, 7:06 PM EST) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection is marking the entry records of certain foreign executives' spouses to show that they are immediately eligible to work in the U.S. without going through the monthslong process of obtaining a work permit. As of Jan. 31, border officials were annotating the entry records, or I-94s, of eligible foreign workers' spouses to show that they are authorized to work by default, following a settlement resolving litigation from a group of noncitizen spouses protesting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' work permit policies, a CBP spokesperson confirmed to Law360 on Thursday. The processing time for employment authorization documents has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS