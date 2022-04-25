DOT 'Odd' Rule On Truckers' Hours Puzzles DC Circ. Judges

By Khorri Atkinson (April 25, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges on Monday poked holes in the U.S. Department of Transportation's recently updated rule governing commercial truck drivers' rest breaks and hours on the road, saying the apparent flaws undermine the agency's claim that it fully vetted the health and safety risks. U.S. Circuit Judges Patricia Millett and Gregory Katsas took issue with regulation being challenged by highway safety groups, which mandates that when a trucker is driving for eight hours straight during their 14-hour work window, they must take a 30-minute break for on-duty, nondriving events. Under this requirement by the DOT's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration,...

