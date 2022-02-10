Nelson Mullins Adds Ex-Parsons Behle Atty To Privacy Team

By Emily Sides (February 10, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP has brought on a former Parsons Behle & Latimer PLC shareholder in Atlanta to advise businesses in privacy and cybersecurity matters, strengthening its technology, outsourcing, procurement and privacy practice. Tammy Berkhoudt advises clients on a range of privacy matters from compliance and data processing agreements to creating security measures for data transfers, the firm said in a statement announcing the hire on Wednesday. Berkhoudt, who was previously based in Salt Lake City, guides clients through privacy laws such as the California Consumer Privacy Act, the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS