Rail Bidder Seeks Chancery Injunction For 'Corrupt' Process

By Jeff Montgomery (February 10, 2022, 8:24 PM EST) -- The minority stockholder of a Florida-based short-line railroad venture accused the company and its controller of running a "corrupt" sale process aimed at selling the carrier for $224 million to preferred buyer Macquarie Infrastructure Partners during arguments Thursday on a preliminary injunction to block the move. Andrew S. Dupre of McCarter & English LLP told Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti that those aligned with American Rail Partners LLC, controlling stockholder SBS Holdings LLC and operating entity RailUSA LLC breached nondisclosure obligations and an earlier settlement agreement in order to sabotage efforts by minority stockholder International Rail Partners LLC and IIF Acquisitions LLC...

