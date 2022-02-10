Drugmaker Loses Suit Over Clinical Trial For Heart Medicine

By Silvia Martelli (February 10, 2022, 6:43 PM GMT) -- A London court ruled that a Swiss pharmaceutical company failed to prove that a medical firm made mistakes during the clinical trials for its heart failure drug, resulting in a high number of ineligible patients enrolled in the tryouts. High Court Judge Christopher Butcher tossed a suit for damages that Cardiorentis AG brought against Iqvia Ltd., which conducts clinical trials, finding that the U.K. data company did not breach its contract with the drugmaker while testing out the use of Ularitide to treat severe heart conditions. In 2012, Iqvia agreed to run the third phase of the clinical trials for Cardiorentis'...

