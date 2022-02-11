Texas Cardiologist Wants Hospital's Antitrust Claims Tossed

By Gina Kim (February 11, 2022, 4:40 PM EST) -- A prominent cardiologist and his medical center urged a Texas federal judge Wednesday to toss a hospital's antitrust lawsuit that accuses them of poaching doctors and monopolizing the acute care cardiology market, arguing that they have been wrongly blamed for the hospital's inability to hire staff and produce revenue. In separate motions to dismiss filed on Feb. 9, the defendants, Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa, the Laredo Medical Center, and its physicians group fought back against claims by a nearby hospital, Doctors Hospital of Laredo, accusing them of orchestrating a plan to take over the acute care cardiology market by making threats and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS