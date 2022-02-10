Pot License Caps Thwart Social Equity Goals, Report Says

By Sam Reisman (February 10, 2022, 9:23 PM EST) -- Social equity programs have largely failed to achieve policy goals of creating a more diverse, inclusive cannabis industry, partly because of license caps and a reluctance to use race-based criteria to review applications, according to a new report from the Minority Cannabis Business Association. The MCBA National Cannabis Equity Report released on Thursday marks the first comprehensive effort to examine the 15 states that have implemented social equity programs, out of 37 that have legalized cannabis in some form, and to gauge their impact and offer policy recommendations. The report identified states' use of license caps that limit the number of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS