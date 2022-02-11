Fla. High Court Eases Bar Requirements For Foreign Attys

By Jack Rodgers (February 11, 2022, 10:35 AM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court has amended its requirements for foreign-educated applicants to take its state bar exam, unanimously shortening the amount of time an attorney must show they have practiced in the United States, it said in a per curiam opinion Thursday. The court originally planned to amend Rule 4-13.4 of the Rules of the Supreme Court Relating to Admissions to the Bar by shortening the time applicants with and without a Master of Laws degree need to have practiced in the U.S. But the court cut that seven-year requirement for applicants to five years, after hearing oral testimony in September....

