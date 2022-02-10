Insurer Wants Out Of NJ Wrongful Death Coverage Dispute

By Josh Liberatore (February 10, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- General Security National Insurance Co. told a New Jersey federal court it shouldn't have to defend a wastewater management company accused of negligently causing the death of a toddler who fell into a septic tank, arguing that the accident took place at a noncovered location. The insurer said Wednesday that Environmental & Technical Services LLC isn't entitled to coverage on a wrongful death suit filed by the family of a 3-year-old child who died at an RV campground. ETS' premises liability policy covers it only for losses that occurred at the office of its parent company, Lynch Investment Group, General Security argued. "The premises limitation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS