Peppa Pig Maker Accuses Rival Wolf Cartoon Of Ripping Off IP

By Joanne Faulkner (February 16, 2022, 4:54 PM GMT) -- The owners of cartoon phenomenon Peppa Pig are suing a Vietnamese studio that has created a hugely popular YouTube series in London, alleging that its franchise is being ripped off. Entertainment One and Astley Baker Davies, the animation studio formed by the creators of the children's character, claim at the High Court that, Wolfoo, an animated web series about a wolf and his friends created by SConnect, is too similar to their show featuring the animated piglet. The particulars of claim, filed at the court on Jan. 24 and now made public, targets Connect Ltd., Connect Media LLC, SCN Media Ltd. and Manh...

