M&S Wrestles Lacoste Over Crocodile TM Suit

By Silvia Martelli (February 14, 2022, 6:01 PM GMT) -- Marks & Spencer hit back at Lacoste's lawsuit accusing it of infringing its trademark crocodile logo, arguing that the French clothing brand's protected design shouldn't be allowed to cover more than the classic sportwear items the brand is best known for. In its High Court defense filed Wednesday, the British retailer denied infringing seven of Lacoste's U.K. trademarks covering clothing, accessories and bed linen. Over the past five years, Lacoste has been using its trademark only for "athleisure" goods, such as polo shirts and sports jerseys. The trademark should therefore be revoked for the remaining products, the defense says. "Within a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS