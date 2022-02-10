​​​​​​​US Tests USMCA's Environment Chapter In Poaching Spat

By Jennifer Doherty (February 10, 2022, 5:25 PM EST) -- The Biden administration stepped up pressure on Mexico to enforce conservation laws and save one of the world's most endangered species by leaning on criteria specified in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, according to a Thursday announcement. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative's request for consultations — the first of its kind under the USMCA's environment chapter — aims to save the vaquita porpoise, of which only approximately 10 remained on Earth as of August 2021, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. The organization lobbied the USTR to request consultations with the Mexican government, saying the marine mammal could become...

