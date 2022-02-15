Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Forum Selection Ruling Serves As 'Cautionary Tale'

By Dani Kass (February 15, 2022, 8:14 PM EST) -- Companies writing nondisclosure and joint development agreements, among other contracts, will need to be extra careful now that the Federal Circuit has said clauses in these deals can give up the right to file challenges at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

On Feb. 8, the Federal Circuit held in Nippon Shinyaku v. Sarepta Therapeutics that a broadly worded forum selection clause, whether it is part of a licensing agreement or even a deal not involving patents, can end up waiving companies' rights to America Invents Act reviews. The circuit court had required Sarepta Therapeutics to withdraw several inter partes review petitions based...

